FibroGen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,134 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 830% compared to the typical volume of 552 call options.

FibroGen stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. FibroGen has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.15). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $2,291,357.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,744,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,673,072.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,878 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 1,829.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $82.00 price objective on FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/fibrogen-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-fgen.html.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.