Fidus Investment (FDUS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 69.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 620,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 32,209 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 302,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

