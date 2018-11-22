FIG Partners Comments on MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a report released on Monday, November 19th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. FIG Partners also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $355.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $37.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 829,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,646,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,113,000 after buying an additional 34,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,950 shares of company stock worth $93,100. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

