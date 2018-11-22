FIH Group (FIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FIH Group (LON:FIH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of FIH stock remained flat at $GBX 287 ($3.75) on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729. FIH Group has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

FIH Group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency activities in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

