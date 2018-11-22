FIL Ltd Has $259.61 Million Position in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 135.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 652,226 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $259,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,768,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,605,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,559 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 31,003.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Baidu by 51.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,916,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,826,000 after purchasing an additional 990,424 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth $222,598,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Baidu by 7,598.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,516,000 after purchasing an additional 904,293 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $175.32 and a 1 year high of $284.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

