FIL Ltd Increases Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,011 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 2.72% of Servicemaster Global worth $228,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SERV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $48.20 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

