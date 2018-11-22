FIL Ltd Sells 648,453 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 648,453 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.87% of Juniper Networks worth $193,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,053,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,423,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $168,253.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,357,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,839 shares of company stock worth $3,987,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

