Financial Analysis: Forty Seven (FTSV) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forty Seven and Sarepta Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven N/A N/A -$44.89 million N/A N/A Sarepta Therapeutics $154.58 million 50.58 -$50.68 million ($1.64) -71.34

Forty Seven has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Forty Seven shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forty Seven and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven N/A N/A N/A Sarepta Therapeutics -89.46% -23.67% -13.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Forty Seven and Sarepta Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics 0 2 23 0 2.92

Forty Seven presently has a consensus target price of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 98.74%. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $170.15, indicating a potential upside of 45.43%. Given Forty Seven’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forty Seven is more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Summary

Forty Seven beats Sarepta Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also provides Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 53 skipping; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene. In addition, the company provides SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds to exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA resulting in exclusion of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 51 skipping. The company has strategic alliances with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of micro-dystrophin gene therapy program under the research and license option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; and Genethon for the advancement of micro-dystrophin gene therapy program under a research and exclusive license option agreement. It also has a research and license option agreement with Duke University for the advancement of gene editing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for muscular dystrophy; and a collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. to commercialize products in Summit's utrophin modulator pipeline. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

