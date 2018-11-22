Financial Comparison: Puradyn Filter Technologies (PFTI) versus Icahn Enterprises (IEP)

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Puradyn Filter Technologies and Icahn Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Icahn Enterprises 1 0 0 0 1.00

Icahn Enterprises has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.40%. Given Icahn Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Icahn Enterprises is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Icahn Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies $2.25 million 1.07 -$1.23 million N/A N/A Icahn Enterprises $21.74 billion 0.58 $2.43 billion N/A N/A

Icahn Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies -8.26% N/A -18.03% Icahn Enterprises 5.29% 4.76% 1.85%

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Puradyn Filter Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn trademark. Its Puradyn systems clean oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and evaporation process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company's products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment manufactures and distributes components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace, power generation, and industrial markets; and distributes automotive parts. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The company's Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 5,800 hotel rooms. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

