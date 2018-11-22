Financial Comparison: TechPrecision (TPCS) and Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) and Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of TechPrecision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of TechPrecision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TechPrecision has a beta of -2.44, suggesting that its share price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Island Fabrication has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TechPrecision and Gulf Island Fabrication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechPrecision -4.45% -8.42% -4.52% Gulf Island Fabrication -20.96% -15.31% -12.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TechPrecision and Gulf Island Fabrication, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TechPrecision and Gulf Island Fabrication’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechPrecision $18.73 million 1.45 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A Gulf Island Fabrication $171.02 million 0.69 -$44.76 million N/A N/A

TechPrecision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Summary

TechPrecision beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems. The company also provides manufacturing engineering services to assist customers. It serves customers in defense, aerospace, nuclear, energy, medical, and precision industrial markets. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; undertakes conversion projects; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repair services, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning services. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; and onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. Further, it fabricates packaged skid units; offers on-site construction and maintenance services; and undertakes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, and start-up projects. The company serves oil and gas companies and their contractors; petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, alternative energy, and diving companies; support vessel operators; and offshore construction contractors, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

