Financial Contrast: Acushnet (GOLF) and Yeti (YETI)

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) and Yeti (NYSE:YETI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Acushnet pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Yeti does not pay a dividend. Acushnet pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Acushnet and Yeti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 0 5 4 0 2.44 Yeti 0 0 11 0 3.00

Acushnet presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. Yeti has a consensus target price of $21.89, suggesting a potential upside of 20.80%. Given Yeti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yeti is more favorable than Acushnet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acushnet and Yeti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $1.56 billion 1.14 $92.11 million $1.23 19.31 Yeti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Yeti.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Acushnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acushnet and Yeti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 6.10% 11.27% 5.64% Yeti N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Acushnet beats Yeti on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs comprising drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment offers a portfolio of Titleist-branded performance golf gear products, such as golf bags, headwear, gloves, travel gear, head covers, and other golf gear products. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf shoes, gloves, and apparel under the FootJoy brand, as well as through eCommerce Websites. It sells its products through golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through other retailers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Yeti Company Profile

There is no company description available for Yeti Holdings Inc.

