Financial Review: Elbit Systems (ESLT) & Nabtesco (NCTKF)

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) and Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Elbit Systems has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabtesco has a beta of 11.66, meaning that its stock price is 1,066% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Elbit Systems and Nabtesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Systems and Nabtesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems 7.74% 15.26% 5.49% Nabtesco N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Elbit Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Nabtesco does not pay a dividend. Elbit Systems has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elbit Systems and Nabtesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems $3.38 billion 1.51 $239.10 million N/A N/A Nabtesco $2.26 billion 1.49 N/A N/A N/A

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nabtesco.

Summary

Elbit Systems beats Nabtesco on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Precision Equipment, Transport Equipment, Aircraft and Oil Hydraulic Equipment, and Industrial Equipment. The Precision Equipment segment offers high precision reducers and actuators, wafer transfer units, vacuum pumps, vacuum valves, vacuum devices, rapid prototyping systems, solar tracking equipment, and actuation units for industrial robots, machine tools, factory automation systems, electronic devices, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, automobiles, and home electronic appliances. The Transport Equipment segment provides automatic door drive units, automobile air brake systems, automatic testing and training equipment, and remote control systems for railway vehicle, automobile, and marine vessels. The Aircraft and Oil Hydraulic Equipment segment offers flight control systems; various types of actuators; oil hydraulic drive motors; and various types of motors for aircraft, space, construction equipment, agricultural, and other vehicles. The Industrial Equipment segment provides automatic door systems, prosthetic products, automatic measuring and packing machines, multi-forming machines, and constant velocity joint processing machines for building and general industry, welfare, food, medicine, cleaning material, chemicals, precision equipment, automobiles, and home electronic appliances. Nabtesco Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

