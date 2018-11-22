Financial Review: Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) and Kimberly Clark (KMB)

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) and Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly Clark has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intertape Polymer Group and Kimberly Clark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intertape Polymer Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimberly Clark 5 9 0 0 1.64

Kimberly Clark has a consensus price target of $104.46, indicating a potential downside of 5.61%. Given Kimberly Clark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimberly Clark is more favorable than Intertape Polymer Group.

Profitability

This table compares Intertape Polymer Group and Kimberly Clark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intertape Polymer Group 5.97% 19.09% 6.30% Kimberly Clark 8.74% 535.49% 15.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intertape Polymer Group and Kimberly Clark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intertape Polymer Group $898.13 million 0.83 $64.22 million N/A N/A Kimberly Clark $18.26 billion 2.10 $2.28 billion $6.23 17.76

Kimberly Clark has higher revenue and earnings than Intertape Polymer Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Kimberly Clark shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kimberly Clark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Intertape Polymer Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kimberly Clark pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kimberly Clark pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimberly Clark has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Summary

Kimberly Clark beats Intertape Polymer Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. The company offers taping solutions comprise hot melt carton sealing, double-coated, filament and mop, foil, flat back, duct, electronic/electrical, natural rubber carton sealing, masking, polyethylene, water-activated, and acrylic carton sealing tapes, as well as reinforced filament and reinforced filament tapes. It also provides flexible intermediate bulk containers; membrane structure and geomembrane fabrics; stretch and shrink films; tape dispensers; fabrics; stencils; air pillows; house wraps/flashings; retail and specialty products; lumber wraps; carton sealing machines; and roof underlayment. It provides market solutions to the aerospace, automotive, industrial, and building and construction applications. In addition, the company engages in financing business. It sells its products to a range of industry/specialty distributors, retail stores, and end-users in various industries. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and Jackson Safety brands. The company sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce; and away-from-home use products directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities, as well as through distributors. Kimberly-Clark Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.