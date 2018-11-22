Financial Survey: Vocera Communications (VCRA) vs. PFO Global (PFGBQ)

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) and PFO Global (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vocera Communications and PFO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications -3.36% -0.71% -0.36% PFO Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vocera Communications and PFO Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications $162.55 million 6.67 -$14.21 million ($0.30) -119.87 PFO Global $3.40 million 0.01 -$15.66 million N/A N/A

Vocera Communications has higher revenue and earnings than PFO Global.

Volatility & Risk

Vocera Communications has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFO Global has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vocera Communications and PFO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications 0 1 8 0 2.89 PFO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vocera Communications presently has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.82%. Given Vocera Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vocera Communications is more favorable than PFO Global.

Summary

Vocera Communications beats PFO Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2017, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,500 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

PFO Global Company Profile

PFO Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells prescription lenses, finished eyewear, and vision technologies for optometrist's marketplace worldwide. It offers SmartCalc, a proprietary software used to manufacture digital lens designs; and SmartEyewear, a business-to-business online ordering software system, which allows eye care providers to provide various information for patient's eyewear package and unique use. The company also distributes distortion free polycarbonate lenses under the Resolution brand name. Its customers include opticians and optometrists for ophthalmic lenses and complete eyewear; and prescription laboratories for lenses. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. PFO Global, Inc. is a subsidiary of Carpathian Resources Ltd.

