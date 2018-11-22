FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0135 on Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $32.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00132837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00194982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.09538136 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000122 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009568 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.