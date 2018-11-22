Fiore Gold (F) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVE:F opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. Fiore Gold has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.18.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.79 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fiore Gold will post 0.0599999994893617 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

