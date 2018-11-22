First Hawaiian (FHB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FHB. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $574,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 534,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 103,903 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 307,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 56,771 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,740,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,507,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,425,000 after purchasing an additional 650,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

