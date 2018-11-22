First Majestic Silver (AG) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 2,304,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,972,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 39.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,884,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 226.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 44.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

