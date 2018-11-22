First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Entegris Inc (ENTG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Entegris worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Loop Capital set a $46.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entegris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

In other news, Director James Gentilcore sold 14,868 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $504,322.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $138,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $27.28 on Thursday. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Entegris had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Entegris Inc (ENTG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-4-64-million-holdings-in-entegris-inc-entg.html.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.