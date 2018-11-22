First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

HYLS opened at $46.41 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/first-trust-exchange-traded-fund-iv-first-trust-tactical-high-yield-etf-hyls-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-22.html.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.