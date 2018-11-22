First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
HYLS opened at $46.41 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $49.08.
