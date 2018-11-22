First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.71

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 4115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/first-trust-mlp-and-energy-income-fund-fei-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-10-71.html.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.