First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.02 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

