FirstService (FSV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a market weight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of FSV opened at $73.90 on Monday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $506.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FirstService by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in FirstService by 33.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 147,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstService by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

