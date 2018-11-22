Fitbit (FIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fitbit continues to ride on its strong portfolio of smartwatches and trackers. Also, new features and services, increased brand awareness, expanded global distribution and presence in the corporate wellness market should continue to be the growth drivers in our view. Moreover, Fitbit’s recovery initiatives that include cost structuring and focus on new smartwatcheswill likely to boost demand for its products. However, Fitbit is currently grappling with mounting competition from Apple and Xiaomi in the wearables space which impacted its results. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Fitbit alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIT. Morgan Stanley dropped coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fitbit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. MED raised shares of Fitbit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Fitbit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.90.

Shares of Fitbit stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,277.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $6,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,025,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,547,741. 19.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 19.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 50.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 48,023 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 68.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,131,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 863,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 736.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,679,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,907 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fitbit (FIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.