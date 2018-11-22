Five Below (FIVE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Sunday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Five Below has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.82 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $416,808.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $532,054.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $672,159.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,303 shares of company stock worth $2,346,022 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 12,299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 69,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 350,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 189,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

