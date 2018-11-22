Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.62 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of TEL opened at $75.14 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

