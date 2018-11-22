Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,442.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,665.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.63.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $134.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

