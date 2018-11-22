Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock opened at $94.51 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $91.48 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-trims-position-in-t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow.html.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.