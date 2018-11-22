Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC) Shares Bought by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 5,151.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 82.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 6.9% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 78,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 1,792.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 66,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 62,720 shares during the period.

NYSE FFC opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $20.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%.

