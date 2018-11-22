Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Greenridge Global

Flexible Solutions International (NASDAQ:FSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Greenridge Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.

