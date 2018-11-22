Fmr LLC Sells 10,555,436 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,727,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,555,436 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.94% of Suncor Energy worth $2,465,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 113,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 80.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SU opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Macquarie raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

