Foot Locker (FL) Given a $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Foot Locker stock traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. 14,396,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,129. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.24%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 12,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 21.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,352 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,573 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $113,606,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 24.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

