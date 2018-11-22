Foot Locker (FL) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. 14,396,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,129. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,608 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.