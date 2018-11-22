Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 3,291.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Forescout Technologies worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 58.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 100.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 124,368 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

In other Forescout Technologies news, Director T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $788,428.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd sold 399,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $15,044,925.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,137,209 shares of company stock valued at $41,260,767 in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.11.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.81%. The company had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/forescout-technologies-inc-fsct-shares-bought-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

About Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.