Forkcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $66,365.00 (FORK)

Forkcoin (CURRENCY:FORK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Forkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00003870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Forkcoin has traded 36% lower against the dollar. Forkcoin has a market capitalization of $804,026.00 and approximately $66,365.00 worth of Forkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Forkcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023102 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00130464 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00190851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.81 or 0.09254471 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009339 BTC.

About Forkcoin

Forkcoin’s total supply is 6,819,257 coins and its circulating supply is 4,844,857 coins. The official website for Forkcoin is forkcoin.io. Forkcoin’s official Twitter account is @forkcoin. The Reddit community for Forkcoin is /r/Forkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Forkcoin Coin Trading

Forkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Forkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Forkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Forkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Forkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.