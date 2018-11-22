FormulaFolio Investments LLC Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $134.05 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $179.07. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $134.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

