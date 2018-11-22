FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $214,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,992,000 after acquiring an additional 564,954 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $55,798,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 384,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,280 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,143,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 382,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,621,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Argus raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $200.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.69.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 544 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,276.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell bought 435 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

