Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) were up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 4,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 289,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several analysts have commented on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 30.52% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 117,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 260,920 shares during the period. Opus Point Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 145,766 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

