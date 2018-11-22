Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. Citigroup currently has a hold rating on the stock. Forum Energy Technologies traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 54556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

FET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 156.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 262,899 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 500,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 67,738 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,129,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after acquiring an additional 529,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,626,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,488,000 after acquiring an additional 232,637 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $838.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.19 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

