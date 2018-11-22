Fosun International Ltd Invests $210,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Stock

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,527 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $94.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.39 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $281,325.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $82,686.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,545 shares of company stock worth $4,567,902 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

