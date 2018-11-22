Fosun International Ltd Takes $253,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375,106 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 20.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 282,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $60.72 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

In related news, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $2,275,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

