Fosun International Ltd Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 55,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,152.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,590.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $154.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $140.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $125.64 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

