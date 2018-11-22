Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Franklin Financial Network worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

FSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NYSE:FSB opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $497.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

