Franklin Resources (BEN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of BEN opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $350,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $158,337.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

