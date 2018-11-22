Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.58 ($97.19).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €64.10 ($74.53) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

