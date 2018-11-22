Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,932 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 43,464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,256,568 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $449,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,267,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,791,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $238,008,000 after acquiring an additional 73,674 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $190,933,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,504,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $146,787,000 after acquiring an additional 978,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

