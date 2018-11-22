Frontier Developments (FDEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDEV. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,405 ($18.36) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on the stock. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,522.50 ($19.89).

FDEV stock opened at GBX 786 ($10.27) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 288 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

In related news, insider James Mitchell purchased 40,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) per share, with a total value of £460,876.94 ($602,217.35). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £52,250 ($68,273.88). Insiders purchased a total of 65,349 shares of company stock worth $73,903,654 over the last ninety days.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

