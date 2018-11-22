Frontier Developments (FDEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $734.00

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 734 ($9.59) and last traded at GBX 778 ($10.17), with a volume of 131843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870 ($11.37).

FDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,405 ($18.36) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,522.50 ($19.89).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

In other news, insider James Mitchell acquired 40,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) per share, for a total transaction of £460,876.94 ($602,217.35). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) per share, with a total value of £52,250 ($68,273.88). Insiders acquired a total of 65,349 shares of company stock valued at $73,903,654 over the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Frontier Developments (FDEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $734.00” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/frontier-developments-fdev-hits-new-52-week-low-at-734-00.html.

Frontier Developments Company Profile (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.