Full House Resorts (FLL) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) has trended neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Full House Resorts earned a news impact score of 0.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

FLL opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.18. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.89 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars.

