Funko (FNKO) Given a $24.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price objective on Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Funko’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.89.

FNKO traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 338,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.78 million and a PE ratio of 52.17.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Funko had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Funko will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,101,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $203,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 67.6% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,615,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

